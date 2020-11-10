MDI Gurgaon invites applications for admissions in PGDM Programmes 2021

India’s leading business school, MDI Gurgaon has begun the registration and application process for the two-year residential flagship programmes (approved by AICTE) namely PGDM, PGDM-HRM, and PGDM-IB for the academic year 2021-22.

Candidates can apply for the same by visiting on the link: https://mdigurgaon.unifyed.com/erp/mdi-self-service/index.html?course=PGP

Last Date to apply: November 27, 2020, by 05:00 PM

1. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) & Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM)

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates must have 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in both class X and XII.

The candidate must have minimum 3-year Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in any discipline from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared as deemed to be University under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

The Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent. Candidates appearing for the final examination for the Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent examination) and completing all requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree by 30th June 2021 can also apply, subject to furnishing evidence to that effect latest by 1st October 2021; otherwise, they may be asked to withdraw from the programme.

2. Post Graduate Diploma in Management – International Business (PGDM-IB)

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in both class X and XII along with Bachelor’s Degree (minimum 4 years duration) with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in any discipline from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared as deemed to be University under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India and a minimum of 1 year (one year) post-qualification work experience as on 31st December 2020, after completing 4-year’s Bachelor’s degree.

PGDM – IB is a twining programme in collaboration with ESCP Europe. On successful completion of PGDM – IB, the student will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Management – International Business (PGDM-IB) from MDI Gurgaon and MIM (Masters in Management) from ESCP Europe.