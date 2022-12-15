Mega Sindhi Inter-Collegiate Fest 2022

A Mega Sindhi Inter-Collegiate Fest that took place in December 2022. It was organized by HR College of Commerce & Economics under the guidance of the Principal Dr. Pooja Ramchandani and Student Chairperson Mr. Jayesh Dharmendra Jaisinghani. The event aimed at reaching the highest pedestal of excellence and success by striking an impactful influence about the Sindhi Culture. Eight renowned Colleges from Mumbai were a part of this grand & very first edition of ‘SHAAN’. The inauguration of the same took place with the presence of Shri Kishu Mansukhani immediate past President HSNC Board, Director, NCPSL (National Council for promotion of Sindhi language) Dr. Ravi Tekchandani.

The event was also graced by the presence of famous Sindhi personalities like Dr. Ram Jawarahani, Ms Simran Ahuja, Dr. Jyoti Jhangiani, Dr. Bharti Chhabria, Mr. and Mrs. Paryani, Dr. Lal Tanwani, Mohit Shewani, Neel Talreja, Mr. Rahul Matta and many more. Also, it was a moment of joy when Illustrious Alumnis Mr. JashKumar Tekwani, Mr. Gaurav Aswani and Mr. Harsh Lohana joined. The motive of SHAAN was to make youth of today aware about the significance of Sindhi Culture and its richness and to provide a platform for Sindhi students to showcase their skills and what they are best at!

The event was spread over three days covering Sindhi Sports, Business Games, dance and fashion Show. Students gave tough competition and finally Jai Hind College, RD National College and KC College won the First, Second and Third Prize in the event

Pic Source: Synergy Public Relations