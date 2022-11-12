Megha Engineering Chairman, Mr PP Reddy Extends Scholarship of Rs 75000 Each to 750 Meritorious Children of Meil Employees!

Hyderabad, November 12, 2022: To commemorate National Education Day, today; Mr. Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy, the Founder and Executive Chairman of Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd., announced the offering of a scholarship of Rs 75,000/- to each of the 750 meritorious children of MEIL employees, towards their higher education. The first batch of seventy-seven children has presented the cheques of Rs 75,000/-, each at a program, at the MEIL Office, Balanagar, today.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy, while expressing his immense delight at children of MEIL employees, excelling in their studies, he said, this contribution is to ensure that the family’s financial constraints shouldn’t hinder the child’s aspirations of aiming for higher education. I want all the children present here to dream big, reach the highest echelons, and fulfill their and their parent’s dreams. He wished the children a bright future.

The employees of MEIL were extremely jubilant at this gesture of goodwill and compassion from Mr. Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy. They expressed their unstinted commitment and loyalty to MEIL, for the concern and empathy he had for their families and the future of the children.