Micah Ingram’s New Book, Fishbait & Applesauce

Milton, GA, August 09, 2023 – Fulton Books author Micah Ingram, a young author who has been writing stories since his childhood, has completed his most recent book, “Fishbait & Applesauce: Grandma’s Stories”: a delightful tale that follows two brothers who turn a nice outing into a competition, and learn a valuable lesson along the way.

From a young age, Micah always had a passion for storytelling, and even read the stories he wrote to his classmates during school. Micah has always been creative and has always wanted to create and build the worlds that he envisioned. The stories that Micah loves the most, the ones that inspire him, were those that had a purpose, told a lesson, and had compelling characters. That’s what Micah hopes to bring to life within his stories.

“Fishbait and Applesauce are two very close brothers who are always playing around and love being adventurous,” writes Micah. “In this story, they are taken to the park by their inspirational grandmother only to end up competing with each other to see who can catch the most fish. Fishbait, nicknamed for his fishing prowess and love for the outdoors, is the better one when it comes to fishing and wins, easily making Applesauce jealous. Applesauce then, with the help of their grandma, competes once more against Fishbait with a magic fishing rod that she had given him in a battle for the ages, learning a lesson along the way.”

Published by Fulton Books, Micah Ingram’s book will help to teach young readers that it’s okay to lose, and that failure can present an opportunity to learn and grow. With vibrant artwork and charming characters that help bring Micah’s tale to life, “Fishbait & Applesauce: Grandma’s Stories” is the perfect story to help readers of all ages learn the importance of perseverance, and to never give up in the face of a challenge.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fishbait & Applesauce: Grandma’s Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.