Mind Wars launches India’s biggest online GK Olympiad for school students across India

Jabalpur: The term GK is firmly associated with general intelligence, therefore understanding the significance of things that happen in our life. Participation in test like Olympiad makes students learn it through quizzes and puzzles in turn enabling them to be more decisive and confident in career.

Hence, in support of every parents and child’s wish to achieve a new milestone and succeed in what he or she does; Mind Wars, a multiplatform knowledge programme promoted by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced India’s largest online general knowledge Olympiad 2020, intending to identify, encourage, and promote students towards achieving a better tomorrow.

A national-level championship which started on 22nd November 2020, will go on till 07th February 2021, and it is open to students of classes 4 to 12 from all education boards across India. The 20-minute exam comprises relevant and interesting general awareness question across 5 topics per class, that aims at improving students’ ability and growth in the coming years. Furthermore, it is formulated based on the results of a detailed survey of principals and teachers from across 5,000 Indian schools pan India.

The students can also practice seamlessly 24*7 for the online Olympiad test while getting an opportunity to be recognized as the national champion, and win prizes worth Rs. 1 crore.

Pranav Dubey, a participant of DPS Mandla road, Jabalpursays that “It has been a fabulous experience along with Mind Warsparticipating in Olympiads and various competitions. It is really helpful and their resources of studying different subjects has proven very beneficial. They are setting a nice place for budding minds to achieve new and higher goals.”

Commenting on Olympiad 2020, Umesh Kr Bansal, Sr. Vice President, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said “The national-level GK Olympiad is designed to encourage the application of knowledge, reasoning, and building competence. It will not only help school kids enhance their problem-solving skills along with time management but also provide a competitive experience that will prepare them for their career choices ahead.Through this program we will recognise successful students at multiple levels, there will be prizes at the school level, state-level and the largest gratifications will be reserved for the prestigious Mind Wars National Top 100 merit list for each grade separately.With unlimited practice online and the option of multiple attempts, a child can become a national-level champion and the pride of the nation!”

Exam Dates:

January: 10th Jan | 17th Jan | 24th Jan | 31st Jan

February: 7th Feb