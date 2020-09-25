Mind Wars launches India’s biggest online GK Olympiad for school students across India

September 2020: The term GK is firmly associated with general intelligence, therefore understanding the significance of things that happen in our life. Participation in a test like Olympiad makes students learn it through quizzes and puzzles, in turn, enabling them to be more decisive and confident in career.

Hence, in support of every parents and child’s wish to achieve a new milestone and succeed in what he or she does; Mind Wars, a multiplatform knowledge programme promoted by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced India’s largest online general knowledge Olympiad 2020, intending to identify, encourage, and promote students towards achieving a better tomorrow.

A national-level championship will begin in November 2020, and it is open to students of classes 4 to 12 from all education boards across India. The 20-minute exam comprises relevant and interesting general awareness question across 5 topics per class, that aims at improving students’ ability and growth in the coming years. Furthermore, it is formulated based on the results of a detailed survey of principals and teachers from across 5,000 Indian schools pan India.

The students can also practice seamlessly 24*7 for the online Olympiad test while getting an opportunity to be recognized as the national champion and win the prize worth Rs. 1 crore.

To participate in Olympiad kindly visit- https://www.mindwars.co.in/olympiad/

Exam Dates-

22nd, 28th and 29th November 2020

5th, 6th, and 12th December 2020

Commenting on Olympiad 2020, Umesh Kr Bansal, Sr. Vice President, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said “The national-level GK Olympiad is designed to encourage the application of knowledge, reasoning, and building competence. It will not only help school kids enhance their problem-solving skills along with time management but also provide a competitive experience that will prepare them for their career choices ahead. Through this program we will recognise successful students at multiple levels, there will be prizes at the school level, state-level and the largest gratifications will be reserved for the prestigious Mind Wars National Top 100 merit list for each grade separately. With unlimited practise online and the option of multiple attempts, a child can become a national-level champion and the pride of the nation!”

About Mind Wars: Mind Wars is a first-of-its-kind knowledge acceleration programme aiming to make India smarter. The brainchild of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), the nation’s largest media house, Mind Wars is a unique platform where students can test their knowledge against their peers on carefully curated, age-appropriate content that is a mix of School Curriculum, General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

Mind Wars offers knowledge learning in a fun and interesting way where kids can freely avail Mind Wars’ content treasure of more than 40,000 general knowledge questions and quizzes curated around them.

For more information please visit: https://www.mindwars.co.in/