Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Crooked Cat is now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Crooked Cat, by Celia J., created by Ed N. White. The book, the second volume in the Miss Demeanor series, is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.

There’s a new crime fighter in town. She’s smart. She’s fearless. She’s thirteen years old and determined to be the world’s greatest detective. Enter the brave world of Celia J., as she uses the skills learned at a CSI summer camp program to investigate an attempt to defraud her father.

Following the tragic loss of her mother, Celia’s father enrolls her in classes to ease her grief. Celia excels at the investigative lessons earning her the respect of both her classmates and Detective Lieutenant Beth. Celia sees Beth as her new heroine and, hopefully, a suitable companion for her father. But, a devious woman with long blonde hair already has her sights on Celia’s dad —especially his money. When Celia suspects something is wrong and launches her investigation and surveillance, she is trapped in a dangerous predicament far from home and help.

The story is an exciting character-driven middle-grade mystery, filled with a compelling cast of heroes and villains, a clever plot, crime scene investigative tools, suspense, humor, and a heart-warming backstory. Created by Ed N. White, Miss Demeanor offers young readers a character they can identify with and enjoy.

Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Crooked Cat, by Celia J, created by Ed N. White, 138 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-168-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.

Histria Books

7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 130-86, Las Vegas, NV 89166 USA

HistriaBooks.com

(561) 299-0802