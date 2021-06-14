MIT World Peace University Invites B.Tech 2021 Admissions

With excellent engineering placements and a top-notch NIRF ranking, the MIT-WPU Faculty of Engineering & Technology is well-known for its industry-centric B.Tech programs and also offers PG Diploma courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Cyber Security (CS).

Mumbai, April 12, 2021: One of India’s leading universities, MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is inviting applications for its reputed B.Tech program, which offers 9 specializations:

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering (Robotics and Automation)

Petroleum Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science)

With a legacy of 4 decades in creating future-ready engineers, the university emphasises on practical application of theoretical knowledge and boasts of one of the best placement records in India. The faculty members consist of some of the most renowned academicians in the industry, who prepare industry-ready students. It also has state-of-the-art infrastructure along with numerous Ph.D programs offered, making MIT-WPU the foremost centre for research and development (R&D) in new technologies.

MIT-WPU Faculty of Engineering & Technology Highlights

Here are some quick facts about the MIT-WPU Faculty of Engineering & Technology:

Rs 37.2 Lakhs per annum is the highest package record

5 Crore+ Funding in Research

6.5 Crore of Scholarships awarded to students at Faculty of Engineering & Technology for 2020-21

3 Crores worth of Scholarships awarded to 330 first year B.Tech students based on their CET and JEE scores in 2020-21

90+ Laboratories

400+ MOUs signed with various MNCs, institutes and organizations

5000+ Research Papers published

1 Lakh+ Global Alumni

100% Internships

To apply online for the B.Tech program at MIT-WPU, click here.

B.Tech or Engineering Placements

Over 141 companies visit the MIT-WPU campus each year to recruit their #engineering students. With the highest package of Rs. 37.2 L per annum bagged, #engineeringgraduates hold bright career prospects post their degree. Special support with #placements and career services is also offered to all engineering students to further ensure a successful placement for each student. Here’s a quick list of some of the biggest companies that visit the MIT-WPU campus for placements:

Rakuten Mobile Network, IBM, Oracle, Siemens, Bosch, Whirlpool, HP, Mercedez Benz, Ford, GM, GE, Accenture, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, SIGMA, Capgemini, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services

Market-Ready Students: Opting for a Minor in Computer Engineering

To inculcate industry-relevant skillsets through their BTech programs, the MIT-WPU Faculty of Engineering & Technology is also introducing the option to opt for a minor in Computer Engineering along with pursuing their major in their chosen BTech specialization. This will further bridge the gap between industry and academia and eligible students will gain an edge over their peers and will graduate with expertise in two different disciplines.

Speaking on this remarkable change in the curriculum, Prof Dr Prasad D Khandekar, Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, MIT World Peace University, said, “In order to impart more knowledge and expose our students towards evolving skills for future applications, we are offering the minor in Computer Engineering (CE) at the BTech level. All interested and eligible students of all the BTech programs and specializations can opt for this minor in CE, excluding the students admitted in CE of course. The students can take up the minor after the successful completion of their first year, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria.”

Eligibility Criteria for B.Tech Admissions

The eligibility criteria for students to apply for the B.Tech program is that the candidates should have passed 10 + 2 in science from any statutory board with a minimum of 50 % marks (for open category) and 45% marks (for reserved category) in total as well as in PCM (Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics).

Students from other boards are also eligible to apply. A valid score in MHT–CET 2021 (for Maharashtra Domicile Candidates) and/or JEE (Mains) 2021 for All India Candidates is required and/or WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test) – 2021.

Admission Round Dates and Information

Admission Round based on JEE (Exam 1 or 2): Monday, 21st June 2021

WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test) Date: Sunday, 18 July 2021

Admission Round Based on WPU MEET: Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Commencement of B Tech Course: 26th July 2021

Post Graduate Programs

The university is also offering the following Post Graduate Diploma courses for graduates, who would like to specialize in these upcoming technology trends:

PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and #MachineLearning (ML), and

PG Diploma in #CyberSecurity

MIT World Peace University is currently inviting #admissions applications 2021 for its reputed B.Tech program. To apply online for the B.Tech program at MIT-WPU, click here.