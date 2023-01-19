MIT – World Peace University UG & PG admissions 2023 Open

Bangalore, January, 2023: MIT-WPU admissions are now open for full-time undergraduate & postgraduate programmes. The UG & PG programmes at MIT-WPU are offered in fields of law, arts, science, engineering, commerce and management. Out of 150+ programmes offered at MIT-WPU, some UG programmes are B.Des, B.A., B.Tech, BBA, B.Com, B.Pharm, B.Sc Computer Science & PG programmes available are MBA, M.Com, M.Sc Economics, M.Sc Environment Science, and more.

Candidates interested and eligible can apply for MIT-WPU UG & PG programmes online by visiting the university’s official website. Before filling the application form, candidates must read all the relevant details mentioned in the University UG and PG admission notification 2023.

Geared up for the fresh batch of students, Director of Admissions at MIT-WPU, Dr. Prakash Mainkar says “We are now enrolling a fresh batch of students with high aspirations and enthusiasm. I am optimistic that 2023-24 will be yet another exciting and bright academic year. The exposure to our students for global developments has increased substantially as a result of several seminars and conclaves that our staff and students attended in 2022 and as we approach 2023, we see our placements growing manyfolds.”

The UG and PG programmes have been designed keeping in mind the industry requirements, and are a pathway to global education with a host of specialisations offering global immersion. This helps students develop their skills to join the industry as professionals or begin their careers as entrepreneurs. Students enrolling in various programmes at MIT-WPU will also undergo social transformation through holistic learning experiences based on value-based education, research, and industry collaborations.

Admissions are open for multiple cutting-edge, multi-disciplinary, and future-ready programmes in creative domains such as M.Sc. Yoga and Meditation, BA and Diploma in Photography, MA Political Leadership and Government, BA Government and Administration, M.Sc Physics (Photonics), M.Sc. Industrial Polymer Chemistry, M.Sc. Environment Science, and Integrated B.Tech after 10th among others. Apart from this, MIT-WPU also offers unique integrated programmes like B.Sc Integrated M.Sc. Biotechnology and Integrated Business Management that offer both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at one go.

Students must qualify with a valid score in the MIT-WPU CET 2023 exam for respective admission criteria. The selection criteria includes assessment measures respective to each programme. For more details on the MIT-WPU admission process check the official website – https://bit.ly/3XQN2Gn