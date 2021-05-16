MIT-WPU Forays into Online Education Space by Launching New Vertical – WPU RISE

Hyderabad, May 15, 2021: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) launched its new online vertical – World Peace University RISE (WPU RISE) earlier this week. The new venture aims to bring industry-relevant education in the areas of Science, Technology and Management to students across the globe. MIT-WPU collaborates with KPMG as its first partner to accelerate the launch of MIT-WPU RISE.

With the mission of bridging gaps within the education sector, Shri Rahul V Karad, the Visionary Educationist, and the Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions & Executive President, MIT-WPU, Pune, spoke about the venture. “WPU RISE was launched with the intent to expand MIT-WPU’s reach and make quality education accessible to the youth of India and around the world. Our core belief is that education is the first step to trigger any form of change – small or monumental. Stemming from this belief is our strong focus on making holistic education commonplace for students globally through WPU RISE.”

WPU RISE kick starts their first program – Program in Data Science in June 2021 in collaboration with a top consulting firm in India. The course includes over 350 hours of live and self-paced lectures, capstone projects, internship options and mentoring by industry experts. Through this program, WPU RISE aims to provide career enhancement and further skill-upgradation that bring together research from academia and the requirements from the industry and corporate world. Each module in the program is carefully curated and delivered jointly by faculty and Data Science consultants with years of experience in the field. The course will employ a hybrid mode of delivery i.e. online lectures and self-paced content. The program has been designed with a robust delivery model, which consists of online content, weekend live sessions, practical projects and career support during and post the program to make learners industry-ready.

Speaking on the launch of WPU RISE, Gaurav Bhatia, Chief Business Officer of WPU RISE, said, “Through these courses, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry. As of 2020, there were over a lakh of vacancies in the field of Data Science in India with very few qualified candidates to undertake these roles. Additionally, according to a World Economic Forum study, we are expected to see over 11.5 million job openings in the field of Data Science by 2026. In light of this, we decided to launch a program in Data Science powered by MIT-WPU alongside industry leaders to ensure that we are catering to the needs of the dynamic corporate environment and each and every one of our students are able to upskill themselves and launch new and lucrative careers.”