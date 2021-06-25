MIT-WPU launches Public Policy Program in association with KPMG in India

Mumbai: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has recently launched a Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Public Policy in an academia partnership with KPMG in India. The program is jointly designed to deliver this Post Graduate Program in Public Policy to students. This agile learning and industry-centric program of 11 months is aimed to prepare students for a fruitful career in the field of public policy.

Features of the Program

The defining feature of the PGP in #PublicPolicy is its proximate learning model, which considers the needs of fresh graduates and working professionals alike. The proximate learning includes a one-week classroom training program per trimester at the MIT-WPU Campus, Pune (i.e., three weeks of on-campus training) while the remaining curriculum would be delivered via an online/blended model. KPMG in India will assist MIT-WPU in preparing the course structure, providing study material, and making suitable faculties available for delivering approximately 150 hours of training, covering a portion of the following subjects:

Catalysts for Policy Formulation, Research Methodology, Digital Governance, Drafting of Public Policy, Budgeting & Financial Modelling, Urban Policy & Development Administration, Policy Implementation Monitoring & Impact Evaluation and Capstone Project

Elaborating on this leading industry-academia collaboration, Shri Rahul V Karad, the visionary educationist, and the Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions & Executive President, MIT-WPU, Pune, said, “We are happy to roll out the Golden Batch of PGP in Public Policy in association with KPMG in India. We sincerely believe that the policy insights by KPMG’s instructors would immensely benefit our students during their academic journey at MIT-WPU and beyond.”

Guest Lectures from Eminent Policy Experts

The MIT-WPU School of Policy would further organize invited talks and discussions with eminent policy experts from India and abroad, decorated civil servants, representatives of multilateral organizations, leading consultants and members of think-tanks.

MIT-WPU has also formed an Advisory Body for PGP in Public Policy, which includes eminent experts like:

Dr Narendra Jadhav, Noted Economist & MP, Rajya Sabha

Dr Balwinder Singh, Retd. Special Director of CBI

Dr Malwika Dadlani, Retd Joint Director, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

Dr Ram Gambhir, Former Head, Department of Anthropology, SPPU &

Dr D P Agarwal, Former Chairman, Union Public Service Commission

Sharing his thoughts on this path-breaking educational initiative, Ravindranath Patil, former IPS & Senior Director at School of Public Policy, MIT World Peace University, said, “MIT-WPU has always strived to benchmark itself with the best industry practices. Our Knowledge Partnership with KPMG in India for PGP in Public Policy, is MIT-WPU’s yet another attempt to design, develop and deliver an educational program that is both, academically sound and industrially applicable.”

Also elaborating on this leading industry-academia collaboration, Shri Amit Oturkar, Director, Infrastructure Government and Healthcare Practice, KPMG Advisory Services Private Limited in India said, “We are excited to collaborate with MIT-WPU to deliver a unique course on Public Policy. The course will act as a knowledge bank of good practices in public policy adopted around the world and aims to seed community of practice in public policy domain.”