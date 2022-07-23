Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati Achieves 100 % pass result in both AISSCE and AISSE Exams

Guwahati: July 23, 2022: Tears of joy and satisfaction were seen in the eyes of parents and students of Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, as the pupils excellent in the recently held All India Senior School Certificate Examination and All India Secondary School Examination (AISSCE and AISSE). The examination results were announced on July 22, 2022 (Friday).

The Modern English School’s students from both 12th and 10th passed with flying colours wherein 12.72 per cent of class 12th students achieved more than 90 per cent, with Mitumoni Deori scoring 96.8 per cent.

Similarly, class 10th, Dhrisit Mazumdar scored the highest at 97.8 per cent. Overall, 11.2 per cent of the same batch achieved more than 90 per cent.

Speaking on students’ performance in exams, Mrs. Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati says, “We are glad that students of Modern English School excelled in AISSCE and AISSE 2022. Outstanding performance by the students shows hard work and efforts put in by students, mentors, teachers, parents and school administration collaboratively to prepare for the exams. We have focussed on academics and also took care of the mental and physical well-being of students, so they can recognize their potential and achieve success. We believe coordination and collaboration among students, teachers and parents is required to excel in any exam. We also appreciate the trust and honesty of the students and their parents shown toward our guidance.”