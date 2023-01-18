Modern School students win big at CBSE Nationals Badminton Tournament in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

15-year-old Alina Kwatra of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, played brilliantly in CBSE Nationals Badminton Tournament to win ‘Gold’ in under-19 Mixed Doubles playing with Aryan Tyagi. She also won a Silver as her team was runner-up in under-19 Girls category. Modern School students overall won 1 Gold, 3 Silver, and 3 Bronze medals in various categories. 15-year-old Alina Kwatra of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, played brilliantly in CBSE Nationals Badminton Tournament to win ‘Gold’ in under-19 Mixed Doubles playing with Aryan Tyagi. She also won a Silver as her team was runner-up in under-19 Girls category. Modern School students overall won 1 Gold, 3 Silver, and 3 Bronze medals in various categories.

CBSE National Badminton Championship was held in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan from 13th January. More than 700 players participated in the age groups of 14, 17, and 19 years. Players from seven Asian countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain also participated in this mega competition. This is the first time that CBSE Nationals Badminton Tournament has been organized on such a large scale.

Chairman Dr. Dilip Modi, School Director Akash Modi, and Principal Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma were the brains behind organizing this successful mega event at Jeevan School sports complex of Jhunjhunu Academy, Wisdom City.