Molly – A Love Story now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Molly – A Love Story, written by Dana Brackob and illustrated by Evgeniya Kozhevnikova. The book is a winner of the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award, Gold Level. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.

Molly – A Love Story is a true story about a cute little pit bull, lost and alone in the world until one day she was rescued and given a home. Molly’s story teaches children about the unconditional love that a dog can bring into the lives of a family. As a cancer survivor, Molly overcame adversity, and her story shows that despite every hardship, true love is everlasting. Children and dog lovers of all ages will be touched by Molly’s story and that of her adopted brother Logan, a Siberian Husky who became her best friend.

The Feathered Quill says “Molly: A Love Story is a heartwarming story of an abandoned dog finding love with her forever home and the joy that they bring to each other’s lives. This book also teaches young readers that the love of a lost pet will forever live on in their hearts through all their shared memories, while simultaneously supporting the worthy charity of animal shelters.”

Dana Brackob lives and works in the Las Vegas area. She was Molly’s real-life mom and wanted to share her story. Pit bulls are often maligned, but Molly proved that they are one of the most loving types of dogs. The illustrator, Evgeniya Kozhevnikova, is a talented Russian artist living in Tomsk, Siberia. Her other illustrated books include The Life and Times of Fuzzy Wuzzy, also published by Histria Kids.

Molly – A Love Story, by Dana Brackob, illustrated by Evgeniya Kozhevnikova, 54 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-250-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook and audiobook. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each copy of Molly – A Love Story will go to support animal shelters in the Las Vegas area. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria

