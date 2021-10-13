Morgan Stanley to collaborate with RV University; Mr. Tory Tohid addresses students and faculty

Mr. Troy Tohid, Executive Director, Asia Head of Institutional Client Services – Equities and Fixed Income (Institutional Securities Group), Morgan Stanley visited the RV University (RVU) on 11th October 2021 to explore opportunities, collaborate for curriculum development, blended learning and research in the areas of finance and banking.

Addressing the audience consisting of students, faculty and staff of RVU, Mr. Tohid stated that Morgan Stanley would like to establish a partnership with RVU. He also stated that India would be a core site for his company and shared details about Morgan Stanley’s business units. He expressed confidence that this would be a win-win collaboration as the company could help students gain a deeper understanding of the complex world of finance and banking, while Morgan Stanley builds a pipeline of high-quality talent for its hiring needs in the future.

Mr. Dev Darshan Banad Viswanath, Principal Attorney, The Banad Law Offices, New York & Trustee, RSST spoke on that occasion.