Motion Education to open 50 study centres in 2022

This new year (2022), Motion Education Private Ltd, India’s leading Ed-Tech brand is planning to open 50 new study centres all over India. Most of these centres will be opened in the Hindi belt of north India and some in the southern states. For the last couple of years, Motion Education is witnessing steep growth in admissions. From 9,000-plus in 2020 to 12,000-plus in 2021, there was a growth of 33 per cent in students’ strength this year. With 50 new centres, the institution expects 25,000 admissions in the next calendar year.

Talking about the expansion plans, Mr Nitin Vijay, Founder & Managing Director of Motion Education, said, “Though Kota is the heaven for lakhs of IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants, not all of them destined to Kota due to various socio-economic constraints, especially female candidates. A large percentage of parents in India want to keep their wards before their eyes. So, we are planning to educate them at their own locations.

“We are looking to open 35 to 40 centers in north India. UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Punjab are the top priority regions. In addition, we are also looking to cater to south Indian states. So, through this expansion programme, our target would be 50 more study centres pan India. There we will invest in technology and teachers’ training to increase academic quality,” he added.

Recently, in response to high students’ inflow, Motion Education inaugurated a new building “Daksh” – specifically for NEET Division situated at Dadabari, Kota. Spread over 50, 000 sqft, the multi-storeyed building is well-equipped with all the modern facilities of quality infrastructure to impart efficacious educational solutions.

The organisation is also excelling in the Ed-tech landscape with the launch of many customized courses backed by hybrid learning models. According to Nitin Vijay, “We are not afraid of moving forward when people trust our capabilities and expertise. To them, Motion Education is not just a solution provider but an equally capable planner, too. Excelling on their trust, we invested in smart technologies beforehand, and now it’s paying off.”