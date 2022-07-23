Mr Digvijay Chautala graces TDI school’s Investiture Ceremony as Chief Guest

TDI International School organised an Investiture Ceremony on 22nd July 2022 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, which saw the esteemed presence of Honourable Mr Digvijay Chautala, Secretary General, Jan Nayak Janta Party.

The Investiture programme was held to officiate students’ positions in the Student Council. They were conferred titles and given badges by the Principal of the school and the honourable guest.

It began on a respectable note with a Tilak ceremony and presentation of garland to the guest by the school authorities. The Chief guest and school management lighted a ceremonial lamp to start the program on an auspicious note, followed by a Saraswati Vandana group performance.

After the badge distribution program to the Student Council members, the Academic Excellence Award winners were announced. The meritorious students received the award from the Chief Guest and the Principal.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Mr Digvijay Chautala gave an inspiring speech motivating students to fulfil their responsibilities with utmost diligence. He also urged them to focus on their academics and future.

He was felicitated by the Principal and the management. The Investiture ceremony ended with a Vote of Thanks by the Vice Principal.