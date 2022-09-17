MRG School Dedicates A Day To Celebrate The Importance Of Grandparents

Keeping in line with contemporary world ethics, maintaining ties to the family’s senior members is still crucial for success in life. The students of MRG School honoured their grandparents by portraying several happy moments spent with them on the occasion of the Grandparents’ Day Celebration held in the school. Ms. Anshu Mital, the principal, and all the teachers at the school who had prepared the pupils for success presided over the celebration.

The children offered a number of activities, including a performance honouring their grandparents. Through numerous activities, such as the Retro Walk, Retro Dance, Race, Potter’s Wheel, and Secret Recipe with their grandparents, children expressed their love for their grandparents. The genuine love and affection that the children displayed mesmerised all the senior guests who attended the event.

“Grandparents are a family’s greatest treasure, the founders of a loving legacy, the greatest storytellers and the keepers of traditions. To honour them, we celebrated Grandparents Day. No one can care for young children as well as grandparents do. Little kids’ lives are kind of sprinkled with stardust by their grandparents. Through this celebration, we made a tiny effort to foster a warm relationship between young people and their grandparents,” said Ms. Anshu Mital, Principal-MRG School.