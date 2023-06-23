MRG School Inspires Students to Embrace Yoga on International Yoga Day

MRG School, in collaboration with the International Naturopathy Organisation, Surya Foundation, and the Ministry of Ayush, joyfully celebrated International Yoga Day. The event aimed to promote yoga and its countless benefits for physical and mental well-being. With enthusiastic students’ participation, the session was filled with energizing yoga asanas and valuable guidance from experienced yoga instructors.

The participants were introduced to various yoga asanas during the event by the school’s esteemed yoga instructor. It focused on breathing techniques and the benefits associated with each asana. The children participated with great enthusiasm, showcasing their willingness to embrace the practice of yoga and harness its transformative power.