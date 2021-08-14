MRG School, Rohini hosts grand Independence Day celebrations

The MRG School, Rohini set up in collaboration with Shri Educare Limited hosted zealous celebrations for the 75th Independence Day. The event line up comprised of varied activities involving school students, teachers and other management members. In the morning filled with patriotic fervor, the function began with flag hoisting ceremony by senior management members along with special guest Dr S.K. Bhattacharya, Executive Chairman, MRG School, Rohini,and recital of National Anthem.

Students gave energetic dance performance saluting the contribution of valiant Indian warriors. It was followed by skit on the theme of ‘Emerging India’ by students of Class VII, and a Nukkad Natak on tales of India’s valor. The school’s prefects also came together and put in their best efforts to present a self- made Documentary titled ‘Standing Army- A Golden Documentary’ . Class VIII students enchanted the audience with their Tapping Dance Performance.

Some unique tricolor activities that were organized for students in the safety of their homes for Freedom Week were Craft activities of creating beautiful Tri-color flowers, Fireless cooking that engaged students into making tricolor sandwiches. Some of the other activities were poetry and slogan recitation by little ones dressed as freedom warriors, kite decoration and insightful group discussion on the theme of ‘Are we respecting the freedom given by the brave warriors of India?’ Students of class VII also organized a special assembly – “Emerging India” depicting the life of Mangal Pandey.

Ms. Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, also addressed the audience virtually and highlighted the importance of the Independence Day, she motivated students to be aware and responsible denizens of the nation. The entire function was streamed live on the school’s Facebook Page and ended with a Vote of Thanks speech. Wishing the students and entire staff of MRG School, Mr. Rajat Goel, Director, MRG School said, “The importance of the day our nation got free from the clutches of colonization is supreme and the bright future of the country must be aware about their country’s rich history in struggle and bravery. Independence Day is always celebrated with great pomp and show at MRG School owing to the prestigious day’s significance and also to honor the valor of freedom fighters.”