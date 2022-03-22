MURDER OF MERIT: State counseling NEET PG Students Blocking up AIQ Mop-Up round with in-hand seats

Medical Counseling Committee allocates 50% MD/MS seats, total DNB seats, central and deemed University seats through 4 rounds. According to the mcc guidelines FAQs 47 and recently published mcc advisory states that NEET PG students who have already taken admission in their respective State are not allowed participating in All India mop-up round. In Spite of this, many such state students have participated in mop-up round and have filled their choice to avail a seat in All India Quota seats. Due to this, the state students are having double seat privilege at a time and simultaneously blocking the seats for AIQ.

This seat blocking by various NEET state students is killing merit and dreams of those genuine students who don’t have any seat in hand and are solely depending on AIQ mop-up. Despite having clear cut notices regarding blocking state seat holders are not even afraid to fill up choices in mop up round.

All this because mcc hasn’t blocked their roll number and also have not asked for the already joined candidates list from all the states. This is a loophole in the NEET counseling. Majority of the states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, U.P, West Bengal etc. have issued the same advisory as mcc to their state students but few states like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Gujarat are not following mcc advisory strictly.

These states are still allowing resignation to an already joined candidate and making them available for all India mop up. Thus promoting seat blocking and creating more chances of getting good seats in these states, which is a gross injustice. Why do few states not follow orders and preferential treatment is given to them? Rules are Rules and every state student should follow the issued guidelines by mcc.