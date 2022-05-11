My Cookbook Passion by Pamela Kure Grogan honored with a Bronze Medal in the 2022 Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY Awards)

Histria Books is pleased to announce that My Cookbook Passion by Pamela Kure Grogan has been honored with a Bronze Medal in the 2022 Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY Awards) for the category of Specialty Cookbook. Pamela’s My Cookbook Passion: A Culinary History and Recipe Adventure in Exploring My Personal Collection was published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books.

My Cookbook Passion will also be receiving a Best in the World Specialty Cookbook Award from Gourmand International Book Awards, the ceremony to be held in Sweden this June.

Author Pamela Kure Grogan responded, “I am honored that these two great organizations have recognized the uniqueness of my cookbook, ‘a cookbook about cookbooks,’ tracking the international evolution of cookbooks from 1920s-1980s.”

Histria Books manager, Dana Ungureanu, stated: “We congratulate Pamela for her autobiographical and historical anthology (with recipes). We would also like to announce that as of July 1st we will begin a new partnership with the Independent Publishers Group (IPG) to expand the distribution reach of Pam’s My Cookbook Passion as well as all of our titles.”

My Cookbook Passion can be purchased at histriabooks.com and all major book retailers. Signed copies are available on our website. The IPPY Awards have been recognizing excellence in Independent Publishing for over 25 years. For more information, visit their website: www.ippyawards.com. For more information about publishing with Histria Books, contact us at info@histriabooks.com.

