My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son by Joe Benevento, now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son by Joe Benevento. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son reimagines the Holy Family’s story through the very human voice of Joseph. Mary’s pregnancy only begins his troubles. He has to navigate the unreasonable dictates of a disheveled, wise-cracking Angel, Shlomo, Mary’s surprising insistence that she remain a “Blessed Ever Virgin,” pushy in-laws, Roman contractors, Jesus’s crazy cousin John, and the allure of the harlot Safiya, just a few of the challenges for an imperfect man assigned to become a role model for the son of God.

Mark Wish, Founding Editor of Coolest American Stories says, “This is a fun and thought-provoking novel. Joe Benevento not only possesses an unbounded imagination, he also, even better, knows how to spin a helluva yarn.”

Joe Benevento, grandson of southern Italian immigrants, grew up in a working-class neighborhood in Queens, the fifth of seven children. Since 1983 he has taught in the English Department of Truman State U. where he also serves as poetry editor for the Green Hills Literary Lantern. His particular interest in Saint Joseph traces back to his childhood and the importance attached to his “name day,” March 19th, which featured an Italian-American parade in New York City and special “St. Joseph Day pastries” in all the Italian bakeries.

My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son, 190 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-201-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook.

