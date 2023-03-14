Named after ‘Swami Vivekanand’ Greenfuel opens a public library in Muzafat Kalan

New Delhi, 14 March 2023: Greenfuel Energy Solutions, India’s leading provider of clean mobility solutions, has opened a 15-seater public library in Muzafat Kalan village of Yamuna Nagar as a part of its PRAYOG Initiative. Named after Swami Vivekanand, the library is an attempt to realize Swamiji’s belief, “Educate and raise the masses, and thus alone a nation is possible.” The library will facilitate passionate students in the local community and aid them in acquiring knowledge free of charge. The library is stocked with books, magazines, and other educational materials to nurture the community’s bright minds.

The new library results from a collaborative effort between Greenfuel and the Muzafat Kalan village community and was inaugurated by Mr. Ashok Chaudhary, President, Gas Fuel Division, Greenfuel Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Greenfuel has helped in setting up the library with furniture, electrical and sanitary fittings, and other furnishings. The library is a testimony of Greenfuel’s commitment to partnering and facilitating education initiatives for marginalized communities.

The library will be open to all students and members of the community, free of charge. The library will further provide the facility to issue books and materials to help students learn and grow. It will also offer a comfortable and safe environment for students to study, and prepare for competitive examinations and further studies.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony Ashok Chaudhary, President of, the Gas Fuel Division, Greenfuel Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today marks a momentous occasion as we open the doors to this library. This library symbolizes our commitment to providing the village with access to knowledge, learning, and the joy of reading. Greenfuel strongly emphasizes going the extra mile to contribute to society. We look forward to serving our community and to providing a safe and welcoming space for all.”

Greenfuel is committed to promoting students’ educational success in Muzafat Kalan Village. This library will be an essential resource for the community and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on students. We invite the community to come and explore the library. It is located at Government Middle School, Muzafat Kalan village, Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.