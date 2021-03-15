Narula Institute of Technology organizes “WINSOME 2021” to create awareness about women health and safety

Kolkata: Narula Institute of Technology, one of the seven colleges under JIS Group organized a week-long social welfare program “WINSOME 2021” to create awareness about the holistic well being of a woman. This program was started on International Women’s Day at the Agartala campus and continued till 12th March, 2021.

This programme was started with the felicitation of women faculty, staff members followed by many discussion sessions, talk shows, demonstrations of projects, sessions on physical and mental health. The prime focus of each session was women health, hygiene, fitness, safety, women rights, laws and their technical skills. Various eminent personalities of national and international repute attended the program. Helen Sarita, Poet Entrepreneur, Philippines, Dr Sudeshna Sarkar, Sagar Dutta Medical College, Professor Dr Albeena Shakil, Professor Jindal Global Law School, Prof Dr Celia Shahnaz, Professor BUET, Bangladesh and Suzanne Alaouie, Clinical Laboratory Scientist, Research DX California, USA, Dr.Suparna Pal, scientific officer, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, Indore, Dr. Swapna Nair, Director Centre for Policy Research, Dr Shampa Banerjee Ghosh, Principal George School of Law were the keynote speakers of the sessions. In addition to students of NIT and staffs also counseled the local slum people about women hygiene, menstrual cycle and distributed sanitary napkins amongst them.

On Day 4 & 5 students of NIT demonstrated various technological innovations for women empowerment such as Smart Sanitary Pad Vending Machine, Smart Footwear for Women Safety and Raksha Kabach in an International Conference on “Future of Women in Technology”.

About NIT: Narula Institute of Technology (NiT) is an autonomous private engineering college in West Bengal, India, situated in Agarpara, Kolkata. It is one of seven colleges under the JIS Group, a Sikh minority group and a member of Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI)

About JIS: JIS Group is the largest educational conglomerate in Eastern India. It was the brainchild of Late SardarJodh Singh, which now has more than 30 educational institutes along with over 140 courses and more than 37000 enrolled students in various academic fields. The Group is dedicated to nurture research and knowledge initiatives, to empower students with education and employment opportunities, to establish worldwide network with industry and to entrust the enterprise as well as charge its students with social responsibilities.