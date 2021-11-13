National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021:- Comments of Mrs. Sarbari Brahma, Principal, Griffins International School, Kharagpur

Mrs. Sarbari Brahma, Principal, Griffins International School, Kharagpur on NAS 2021
“Griffins International School successfully took part in NAS today. All guidelines were followed as given by the Government and the survey was conducted smoothly. It was difficult for us to call students on campus because State Government has asked to open schools in West Bengal from 16th November but with meticulous planning, we made it possible. Only those students were called today, whose parents gave their consent. It was our duty and we feel happy that we could contribute to the survey and we thank all those parents who sent their wards today.”