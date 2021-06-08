National Education Policy 2020 Attracts More Than 400 of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Faculty

Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducted webinars and discussions over a few days for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, as per the AICTE guidelines. More than 400 faculty members from six Amrita campuses attended the final webinar session.

Prof. Kamal Bijlani, Director, Strategic Initiatives, gave an overview of NEP 2020 and its scope. Distinguished experts at Amrita, Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean of Engineering, Dr. Sriram Devanathan, Principal of Engineering, Bengaluru, and others shared their views and strategies for implementing NEP policy.

The senior management of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham pledged to implement the guidelines of NEP 2020 to contribute to the community, state, national and international levels through a variety of innovative initiatives. Dr. P. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said, “Our Chancellor, Amma has been guiding our university with her spectacular leadership. Few years ago, we initiated the IoE process and we have been ranked among the top private universities. We are glad to note that several of our vision points – Education for Life, Compassion Driven Research, Multidisciplinary, Global Impact – are now an integral part of the new NEP 2020.”

Many faculty members submitted their suggestions for NEP 2020 before the main webinar. Based on these suggestions, interactions were held with the faculty members, and pros and cons of many ideas were discussed and evaluated. These discussions are being crystallised into Amrita’s Action Plan for NEP 2020.

Commenting on the webinar and discussion, Dr. Sankaran K, Registrar of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said, The NEP 2020 gives a lot of importance to visual thinking. And I believe that in the coming years we will be able to implement a lot of things from this policy in our University. Integration of vocational programs with our main curriculum will be one of our next steps.

Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean of Engineering of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham added, “We need to be concerned not only about the learning outcomes, but also the job outcomes. We need to work with industry and define the program outcomes so that students are competent in critical thinking, soft skills and the specific job competencies that are currently needed by industry.”