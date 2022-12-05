National Level Mock test organised to strengthen the CLAT preparations for aspirants

In an endeavour to provide the real time simulation and ambience of the actual exam, one of the leading brands in UG preparations, Pratham Test Prep, recently organised an offline All-India Open Mock test for CLAT and AILET aspirants. The main aim of this National level mock exam was to supplement the preparation of CLAT and AILET aspirants by offering them an opportunity to get an accurate national rank and percentile.

The participants were also provided with free access to GK chronicles (month-wise GK PDFs along with 300 GK passages which include 1500 MCQs relevant for a serious CLAT aspirant) and access to Legal Booster PDFs to take their legal section preparation up another notch. The top three national rankers were handed out iPads with toppers from each zone receiving mobile phones worth INR 15,000 along with the Top 30 rankers being offered with Pratham’s Law test prep Mock Test series at Re. 1 only.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Director, Pratham Test Prep said, “In any competitive examination, it becomes extremely crucial for a student to prepare themselves with the help of Mock Tests, same goes in the case for CLAT preparation and ideally, it is important for a student to give at least 10-12 mock tests before appearing for the actual paper. This is where this Pan-India mock test comes in place, to provide a real-life experience to students, helping them figuring out an exam strategy because preparation for any examination is incomplete without mock tests.”

In order to create an authentic experience, students at various test centres were asked to follow the same rules and regulations as that of the real CLAT examination, which included checking at the examination desk, actual collection of the OMR sheets and final dispersal. Each registered candidate who took the exam received a personalized answer sheet analysis along with their national rank and exam percentile. After the examination, a live section-wise mock analysis was also conducted in order to help students discuss the difficulty level and an ideal strategy for the exam while self-analysing their strengths and weaknesses and finding out the areas which need to be improved and worked on.

The mock test was based on the latest CLAT exam pattern and sample papers released by the NLSIU, which not only helped the students to get familiar with the syllabus but also the pattern and type of questions asked, thus providing a real-time experience of the actual exam.