National Voters’ Day: Awareness Programme at SRM University-AP to ensure participation in the electoral process

SRM University-AP organized a Voter Awareness Programme today on National Voters’ Day to inspire voters to enhance their participation in the electoral process. Guest of Honour, Shri G V Ram Prasad, M.R.O. and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer-Mangalagiri explained why it is crucial for people in a democracy like India to take part in the Electoral Process. Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Ernest Samuel Ratnakumar, Registrar attended the event along with the faculty and staffs of SRM University- AP.

In his presidential address, Prof D N Rao explained why we have this need to celebrate National Voters’ Day. The main objective of the Voters’ Day is to ensure the facilitation of new voters and encourage their participation in casting votes. To understand this power of Democracy, one must be aware of this nation’s history. The journey from Monarchy to Democracy was arduous. In previous days, to change one’s king or leader, the people have to go through a violent process such as revolt or execution of the king. Now the process is much easier. One only needs to cast his vote to the person he prefers. In this way, only those who are chosen by the people of the country will be elected to run the nation. Therefore, it is essential to cast one’s vote. Votes are the voices of people in a democracy. In the absence of votes, the nation might not get the leaders it needs.

Shri Ram Prasad further added that the Voters’ Day was initiated by Mrs. Pratibha Patil, former President of India, on the 61st foundation day of Election Commission. He said, “It is unfortunate to note that, in this largest Democracy of the world, only 50-60% of the votes are being cast in an average. It clearly shows that many people of this great country still unaware of the great power that Democracy provides them. The concept of celebrating Voters’ day came into being with this goal to make these people understand their power in deciding the nation’s future. He also informed that this year, the Government of India has agreed to launch e-EPIC card for voters’ benefit. e-EPIC is a portable document format(PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can thus store the card on his/her mobile, upload it on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to PCV EPIC being issued for fresh registration. Mr. Earnest Samuel concluded by reminding the audience that in or after 1947, several countries got their independence. But none carries a legacy as ours. It is each and every one of our duty to carry forward this legacy so that India can be Democratic in its true notion.