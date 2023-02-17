Navrachana University hosts Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Hackathon

Vadodara: Navrachana University, the region’s premier multi-disciplinary private university, hosted the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Hackathon, organised by the state education department, on Friday.

The hackathon, primarily aimed to find solutions for various challenges faced by government departments through various innovative mechanisms and processes, is being organised at 10 educational institutes in the state and Navrachana University is among the host centres.

A total of thirty-nine teams with 239 students are taking part in the hackathon at Navrachana University. The sectors of the hackathon for the university include Border Security force, Education Department, Youth, Sports & Cultural Activities Department, and The Smart City Ahmedabad Development.

“It is heartening to see the enthusiastic student participation in the hackathon. I extend my sincere congratulations to the students who have made it to the finale and are working hard to address the problem statements posed to them. The hackathon is a platform that helps students come out of their comfort zones and think out of the box. I thank the government of Gujarat, Education department, Gujarat Knowledge society and SSIP team for organising the hackathon and encouraging institutes as well as students. Technological innovations are the key to making the most of India’s demographic dividend and making a huge impact on society,” said Dr. Sandeep Vasant, Registrar, Navrachana University.

Dr. Vasant also said that the Navrachana University Innovation Studio, which supports startups by way of mentoring, funding, networking, IP support, etc., would be happy to support any promising student startups and ideas.

The students participating in the hackathon at Navrachana University are from Ahmedabad Institute of Technology, AD Patel Institute of Technology, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, LDRP Institute of Technology and Research, Nirma University, GLS University, Marwadi Group of Institutes, Vishwakarma Government Engineering College, Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya, LD College of Engineering, LJ Polytechnic, Government Engineering Colleges at Gandhinagar and Rajkot, and Government Polytechnic at Rajkot.

The state-wide hackathon will take place continuously for 36 hours on February 10 and 11 with more than 17,000 student registrations for 775 problem statements. As many as 461 teams with 2,473 students are appearing in the Grand Finale round across the state. The winners will get a prize money of Rs. 24.50 lakh and also receive support for Intellectual Property Rights filing and Proof of Concept development under the Student Startup Innovation Policy (SSIP 2.0).

The other host institutes include Anant National University, LD College of Engineering, Government Polytechnic, Gandhinagar, Shri Swaminarayan Institute of Technology, Charutar Vidya Mandal University, Dr. Kiran and Pallavi Patel Global University, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, and Ganpat University.