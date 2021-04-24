NCR schools celebrate Earth Day virtually, encourage recycling practices

The year 2021 marks the 51st anniversary of the annual celebrations of Earth Day, with the theme of ‘Restore Our Earth’ Delhi NCR schools motivated students to engage in environmentally-conscious practices. The events were held virtually in various schools.

To sensitize Pre Primary and Primary wing students towards environment protection and conservation, Delhi Public School Indirapuram planned and conducted activities online. From drawing & colouring competition to planting saplings, keeping bird feeders and giving them platforms to speak eloquently about paving the way for a cleaner and greener environment. The young ones also presented beautiful greeting cards with the theme of protecting Mother Earth. Nursery class students also enjoyed the Virtual Nature walk, which was a delightful experience for them. A special assembly for the tiny tots of DPS IP was organized where they performed the Earth song and as green ambassadors urged all to conserve our resources and use them wisely. They also presented short poems, slogans and held placards to sensitise others towards Mother Earth. The assembly concluded with the Green pledge, taken solemnly by the little ones

Delhi Public School, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, organised a number of activities to create awareness to conserve our mother Earth and its resources on the occasion of Earth Day. Students of Classes I and II made bird feeders from recycled products available at home like icecream sticks, coconut shells and unused containers. While students of classes III and IV presented a skit on ‘Save Earth, Save Mankind’. The students of class V and VI made paper weights by rock paintings with beautiful slogans and students of classes VII and VIII created beautiful collage by using dry leaves, twigs and flowers.

The motive was to inculcate students with values of conservation, respecting nature, being mindful of disposing the waste, and encouraging them to reduce, reuse and recycle. In the similar spirit Delhi based pre-school based on the value based education of The Shri Ram School, The Shri Ram Wonder Years planned an Earth Week for their little learners from 19th -23rd April. Some unique sets of activities that were planned for the kids comprised Composting with any sort of vegetable waste, scraps, fruit peels etc. within their homes. The students were also engaged in a newspaper bag activity wherein they made colourful bags which are biodegradable. Handprint activity with the theme of Earth Day Art was also planned to make children aware about the importance of green colour on Earth, and blue colour depicting water.

The Shri Ram Wonder Years also showed the students a presentation on methods to preserve our Mother Earth, virtual tour of a variety of fauna was also arranged to make them aware about the different species that share the planet with us, and our responsibility towards them. The Earth Week ended with a plantation drive, wherein each student planted one sapling at their homes. Videos and pictures shared on the school’s social media platforms received great appreciation from parents and other communities.

Another reputed K-12 school in Delhi carrying forward the legacy of Shri Educare, MRG School, also planned a set of activities promoting the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle practices in our daily lives. Leaf painting competition and sapling plantation were conducted bringing children close to nature’s understanding. The students also displayed their artistic qualities by participating in making a mini representation of the Mother Earth through recycled products. Overall, the parents appreciated the school’s efforts in guiding the children towards understanding of climate issues and the importance of nature conservation.