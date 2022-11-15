Ned’s Head by Cargill Alleyne now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Ned’s Head by Cargill Alleyne and illustrated by Michael Jensen. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.

Ned’s Head is the first in a series of educational children’s books about the human body called Anatomy for Kids. It presents facts about the human brain in an entertaining, colorful manner. The book consists of 16 verses in limerick form. The verses are written by a neurosurgeon and masterfully illustrated by two seasoned professionals, one of whom who has previously illustrated 12 Curious George books. In addition to the facts presented, there is a glossary at the end of the book, which provides both meanings of the medical terms as well as pronunciations. There is also a small head hidden in the detail of each illustration for the reader to discern.

The inspiration for the series occurred when was the author’s own two children became curious about “Daddy’s job” on a long drive to Disneyworld. After boring them to sleep with the answers they sought, Ned’s Head was conceived. Ned is an inquisitive boy who pesters his mother with questions about the structure and function of the brain. We hope that the text will promote the habit of parents, caregivers and teachers reading with their children. We also hope that it will spark an interest in the human body in children of all socio-economic backgrounds.

Cargill H. Alleyne, Jr, M.D. is a neurosurgeon in private practice in Augusta, Georgia (at Piedmont Augusta, formerly University Hospital). He is a former Professor and Chairman of Neurosurgery at Augusta University. His honors include Castle Connolly’s “Top Doctors” and America’s “Best Doctors”. Dr. Alleyne’s bibliography includes over 500 scholarly contributions. He is a member of numerous professional organizations and is currently a Director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery. Michael A. Jensen, M.S., C.M.I. is an Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Illustration in the School of Allied Health at Augusta University. He has previously illustrated 12 Curious George books.

Ned’s Head, 48 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-176-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com

Histria Books

7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 130-86, Las Vegas, NV 89166 USA

HistriaBooks.com

(561) 299-0802