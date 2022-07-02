Need of the hour- affordable and accessible to all: Medline Academics- An E-Learning Platform

Bengaluru, July 2022: The revolutionary development in the field of information technology has brought about a fundamental and major shift in the field of education. Virtual learning, an educational sector that has been popular over the last few years, is gaining wider recognition owing to its flexibility. Post pandemic, we have seen a quick rush to remote learning, exposing the fragmented adoption of the finest learning technology and digital proficiencies worldwide. Undoubtedly, Digital learning has gone mainstream in a hurry, so, why should medical learning stay outmoded?

The brainchild of Padmashri Dr Kamini A Rao and Ms Pooja Sidharth Rao, Medline Academics is dedicated to changing the way we see distance education today, particularly in the field of medical education. In order to foster medical learning in reproductive healthcare across the globe, Smart Online Education has been designed by the duo to scale Reproductive Education globally and capitalize on the Ed-Tech wave. Medline academics have developed a platform based on OpenEdx technology to deliver online training programs. The platform is technically capable of delivering and managing Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) efficiently.

The spur behind setting up Medline Academics is to set foot in the field of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine initiating a robust experience globally. With the best faculty and along with Dr Kamini Rao herself training the students virtually, it will be no less than a practical experience. Dr. Kamini has over 4 decades of experience developing clinical talent and embryology skill sets through her training programs.

Building on the experience and successful track record of training over 2000+ clinicians and embryologists over the years, Medline Academics aims to step up the reach and accessibility of such training programs across the globe through the effective use of technology. This new initiative includes a 3-tier program:

Tier 1: Online training on theoretical aspects of evidence-based medical practice in reproductive medicine

Tier 2: Simulator-based training for key clinical and practical simulated training for laboratory skills

Tier 3: Hands-on training for experience in a clinical setting at partner institutes

The advances in this e-learning portal have been meticulously planned and formatted in accordance with the latest curriculum.

Discover a myriad of learning tools including Tier 1, 2 and 3 bringing complex education in its simple version to your doorstep at an affordable price. This is going to be a boon for all the students and practitioners alike.