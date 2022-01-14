NEET Counselling: Tips and 5 Mistakes that should be avoided

By Mr. Gaurav Tyagi, Founder, Career Xpert

NEET UG and PG counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee for AIQ seats. Aspirants can check out the counselling date sheet on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Counselling is the process to allocate medical seats to the PG medical aspirants for MBBS, BAMS, BDS, BSMS, and BUMS courses after qualifying for the NEET exam. This examination was earlier known as AIPMT (ALL INDIA pre-medical test).

Aspirants can apply for the above-mentioned courses in the desired institution based on the marks scored in NEET. The counselling guides aspirants to lock the medical seat in a good college. Earlier the exam was conducted by CBSE but later in 2016, central ministry decided to conduct NEET exams for medical seat admission. The counselling after the exam help aspirants in proper guidance and assistance to solve all their doubts and get into the best colleges. There are some tips for the aspirants and some mistakes to avoid during the counselling process as suggested by Mr Gaurav Tyagi, Founder, Career Xpert.

Tips for NEET Counselling

Enrolment- Register or enroll on the Official website of the Medical Counselling committee at mcc.nic.in. Candidates should fill in their NEET roll number, name, DOB, Parent’s details, and an end is to pay the counselling security fee.

Priorities Colleges- Make a final priority list of colleges and choose the Institutions carefully based on their pay structure, amenities, location, and more importantly based on marks you score. Due to lack of poor guidance, some students end up choosing expensive colleges or the ones with poor amenities. Students should avoid colleges with the language barrier in a different state.

Notification update- Stay up to date on the upcoming Notifications. If students have applied for the medical seat in different states, they have to select the colleges as per their priority if the dates coincide.

Documentation and financial arrangements- Candidates should be prepared with all documentation and the yearly fee soon after the counselling. It is advised to be ready with the annual fee some days before the fee submission as arranging the good sum in the meantime can be tough.

Mistakes candidates should avoid