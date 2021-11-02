NEET UG 2021: Aakashians from Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai become the Top 3 Rank Holders

Hyderabad/ New Delhi, November 02, 2021: Three students of Aakash Institute from Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai the undisputed national leader in test preparation services, have created history by becoming Joint National Toppers securing AIR 01 and scoring a perfect 720/720 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021, much to the elation of their parents, and the entire staff of the institute.

The Aakashians who have secured AIR 01 in the prestigious medical examination are Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi and Karthika G. Nair from Mumbai. Karthika is also the National Girl Topper.

Other students in Top 10 are Jashan Chhabra from Mangaluru, Shubham Agarwal from Meerut, Nikhar Bansal from Agra, Meghan H.K. from Mysuru and Rajat Goyal from Chandigarh who have all secured 715/720 and obtained AIR 05.

This is the second year in a row that Aakash Institute students have secured this feat in the NEET UG. Last year, Akanksha Singh from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh had scored a perfect 720/720. A feat that is unparalleled in the test preparation sector in the country.

Mrinal, Tanmay and Karthika are Classroom students who joined Aakash Institute in a two-year classroom programme to crack NEET, considered one of the world’s toughest entrance exams. They attributed their entry into the elite list to their efforts in understanding the concepts, and their strict adherence to their learning schedule. “We are grateful that Aakash Institute has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from the institute, we would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time,” they said.

Congratulating the students, Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “This is a momentous occasion for Aakash. We are proud and elated that the students who have secured the highest possible score in the NEET exam this year and the previous year are from our institute. Producing top scorers two years in a row – this has never happened in the history of medical entrance before. Over 16 lakh students appeared for NEET 2021 from across the country out of which XX have qualified. Their achievement as top scorers speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best with their future endeavors.”

He added that during the pandemic-hit academic years, Aakash Institute walked the extra mile to turn students into top scorers in NEET. “As an undisputed leader in NEET coaching in India, we stepped up our digital presence to be always available for our students. We made study materials, and question banks accessible online. We conducted several virtual motivational sessions and seminars on exam preparation and time management skills. It is heartening to see our efforts paying off, as evident from the score sheets of our students, many of whom are well on their way to get admission in top medical colleges of their choice.”

NEET is conducted annually by National Testing Agency as a qualifying test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.