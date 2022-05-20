NEP-2020 implementation: Higher Education Minister for Karnataka, Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N. unveils to education experts from Commonwealth countries

20 May 2022, India: Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N., Minister of Karnataka for Higher Education, on Thursday, unveiled to the stakeholders of education from foreign countries at the Commonwealth Education Conference being held in London, how the state (Karnataka) was at the forefront of the implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP 2020).

Speaking at the Conference at the ‘Park Plaza London Riverbank hotel located on the bank of the Thames River, the minister said, “under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many initiatives have been taken up to provide quality education to all to realise the objective of building a strong nation.”

In this event organised jointly by the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and ‘Bridge India’, he stated that NEP aspires to provide education relevant to the present times even as it is rooted in Indian heritage. This will create the future generation to have a universal approach even as they are proud of their own culture, Narayan explained.

“It is true that effective implementation of NEP needs huge resources. However, it does not mean that nothing can be achieved with the existing resources. It is possible to increase the quality of the teaching-learning process by restructuring the available resources and appropriate intervention of technology” he opined.

“Imparting skills, entrepreneurship, and hands-on learning for students were being emphasised. Researchers, industries, and academia have been brought together to draft the student-centric education system and pedagogy. The new education system aims to thrive by giving importance to local languages even as it aspires to make students globally competitive,” Dr. Ashwath Narayan said.