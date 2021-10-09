New app to help students fast-track their international education

After a year of uncertainty and travel disruptions, international students are now starting to regain control over their education future thanks to a new app and service launched by IDP Education. The IDP Live fast-track service helps students in India to receive in-principle offers for their dream course right from their smartphone or in an IDP office, alongside one of IDP’s expert counsellors.

Students are invited to share their study goals and current qualifications. Upon completing their academic profile, they are matched to courses they are eligible to apply for. If they want to proceed, students can receive an in-principle offer from their chosen institution within 30 minutes of submission. This transformative real-time response means the student can choose to only apply to courses where they know they meet the entry criteria, greatly reducing the number of applications they submit, whilst institutions receive higher-quality applications, more quickly.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education said the app centres around bringing IDP’s trusted advice and support to students, right from the convenience of their phone. “The last 18 months have reminded us that technology is great, but its real purpose is to empower us, and to connect us together with others. When making decisions as big as studying overseas, you need to know you have someone in your corner. IDP Live streamlines the paperwork and administrative process so students can spend more time having real conversations about their future and their goals. With IDP Live, students can have confidence that all institutions listed are high quality and that they have the support of IDP’s expert team with them at every step of their research journey.”

One of the biggest improvements of IDP Live is the introduction of fast-tracked applications with select universities.

“Rather than having to apply to multiple institutions, IDP Live matches students earlier in their decision-making journey and allows them to get a near-instant indication on whether they will receive an offer to study,” Mr Kumar said.

Andrew Barkla, IDP Education, Chief Executive Officer, said the service represented an entirely new way for students to find the best-fit courses. “IDP Live will bring our industry into a future in which technology enhances the interactions between our counsellors, students and institutions, driving the best outcomes for all. The introduction of the fast-track service, which combines cutting-edge technology and trusted human interactions, has immediately begun to help students around the world to find best-fit courses. Our evolving ecosystem, a connected community of students, institutions and counsellors is working to help drive the recovery of international education,” Mr Barkla said.

IDP Live features include:

o Fast-track service – A course search and matching service for students and institutions leading to the student receiving an offer faster

o Personalised search and course recommendation engine

o Course favourite shortlist directly connected to and actionable by IDP Counsellors

o Student 360, connecting counsellors to the most relevant updates about their students

o Access to IDP’s global team of education experts

o Course application tracking with real-time updates and personalised notifications

o More than 1,000 student and institution video answers to prospective student questions

Students in regions where IDP has counselling offices can download the IDP Live app free from their smartphone’s app store and begin searching, applying and preparing for their dream study experiences now.