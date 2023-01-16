“New Year Awards 2023” Four Eminent Personalities of Udupi & Dakshin Kannada Districts Honoured

Bengaluru, January 16, 2023: Academy of General Education(AGE), Manipal Academy of Higher Education(MAHE), MEMG and Manipal Media Network Ltd conducted “New Year Awards 2023” to honour eminent personalities of Udupi & Dakshin Kannada districts for their immense contributions to society, art, and culture. The awards were conferred to four achievers who have contributed in their own ways in different fields such as Agriculture, art, and banking and have even created awareness in this unprecedented situation. Dr Ranjan R Pai – Chairman-MEMG, President – MAHE, Registrar- AGE; Dr H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor – MAHE & President – AGE; Mr T Sathish U Pai – Executive Chairman – Manipal Media Network Ltd. & Vice President-AGE; Sri T Ashok Pai, President, Dr TMA Pai Foundation, Manipal along with other dignitaries graced the occasion. The welcome address was made by Dr H S Ballal – Pro Chancellor MAHE & President, Academy of General Education.

The winners of this year were Shri Mahabaleshwara M S who had 38 years of banking experience at both operational and administrative levels and was also a member of the Managing Committee of IBA (Indian Banks’ Association), Mumbai. Dr Pushpa G Kini who was the school pupil leader and did PUC at St. Agnes College, Mangalore and also an active member of NSS involved in community work, adult literacy programs and tuition to students who were weak in academics. Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik single-handedly worked to irrigate his two-acre land and raised a small plantation. He also received a Padma Shri award in the other agriculture category, Dr. Pangal Sripathi Rao joined Kasturba Medical College, Manipal as a Dean to maintain the college among the top 10 medical colleges in the country and later among the top five.

Dr H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE & President – AGE said, “We are honoured to be hosting this event, my heartiest congratulations to all of the four awardees. The current education seeks such spirit and acts of humanity, their remarkable contribution and achievements have moved our hearts today. We have nothing but love and respect for the awardees. I really am honoured to be a part of this celebration”

Dr Ranjan R Pai, Chairman-MEMG, President – MAHE, Registrar- AGE said, “This is one of the greatest moments for all of us. I feel privileged to honour these great achievers. We appreciate their individual contribution to the field of Banking, art, culture and much more. The aim behind honouring these achievers is to inspire the youth and set a milestone for them to achieve more. I wish the awardees who have made great contributions to our society and to mankind nothing but the best. Your efforts will be cherished forever.”

Expressing his happiness after receiving the award, Shri Mahabaleshwara M S, Managing Director and CEO, Karnataka Bank, Mangalore said, “I am elated and proud to be in the midst of dignitaries gathered here from different walks of life. About a couple of months back, I received phone calls from Dr. H. S. Ballal and Sri T. Satish U. Pai congratulating me on being chosen for the ‘New Year Award’. Naturally the Awards are a source of motivation to work in still greater measures towards the well-being of the society with a higher degree of responsibility. I feel elated as the ‘New Year Award’ has a history of over 82 years and is well respected and lauded by the Society on account of the fact that the recipients are judged and selected through independent search without seeking nominations from the aspirants.”

Expressing her happiness after receiving the award, Dr Pushpa G Kini, Professor. Dept of Paediatrics, KMC Manipal said, “I stand before you with great humility and gratitude. I wish to place on record my gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the management of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, The Academy of General Education, MEMG, Manipal Media Network Ltd. and Dr T.M.A. Pai Foundation for identifying me as worthy of the New Year Award 2023. I think I have just done my duty sincerely and I have not achieved much.”

Expressing his happiness after receiving the award, Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik, farmer, Kepu Adyanadka said, “I am happy to hear that I have been selected for the Hosavarsha Award given by the prestigious Manipal Group of Organizations in recognition of our hard work. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the dignitaries and officials of Manipal who have chosen me for this award. I think my award is worth it. If we all fulfil our duties with honesty and skill, there is no doubt that our country will become a great power. Honourable HS Bal the officers of the Manipal Institutions for choosing me for this award of the year, who have assured me of my well-being with our love and respect.”

Expressing his happiness after receiving the award, Dr. Pangal Sripathi Rao Former Dean, KMC, Manipal Orthopaedic Surgeon said, “I am greatly honoured to receive this New Year Award instituted by Manipal Academy of Higher Education, the Academy of General Education, Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pvt. Ltd., Manipal Media Network Ltd. and Dr T.M.A. Pai Foundation. My happiness in receiving this award is doubled by this one simple fact – Manipal, which made me what I am today, should have deemed it fit to bestow this honour on me.”