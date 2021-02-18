Newcastle offers Climate Change scholarships for women in South Asia

Newcastle University and the British Council have announced seven fully funded scholarships for female students from South Asia interested in pursuing master’s studies in the field of Climate Change.

The scholarships are on offer for students from: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Each of these scholarships cover full tuition fees, monthly stipends, a return economy class ticket and other study-related costs such as IELTS exam fee, visa application, NHS surcharge and study materials.

The scholarships are available from September 2021 for one year, and are part of the British Council’s programme to support women and girls in STEM around the world.

Professor Richard Davies, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Global, Newcastle University, UK, said: “We are excited to offer the first round of the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM. Welcoming bright and talented students, who are passionate about understanding and tackling climate change, will go a long way towards supporting our commitment to environmental and social justice. “Education and research transcend international boundaries, and our international students bring a passion for education, innovation and entrepreneurial thinking.”

Professor Judith Rankin, Dean of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Newcastle University, UK, added: “This is an excellent achievement for Newcastle and reflects our work to make sure that Newcastle is seen as providing a welcoming and inclusive environment where all students can thrive.”

Salvador Lopez, Regional Director Education South Asia, British Council said: “We are thrilled to support talented women from across this region to engage in a top UK degree in STEM fields, our commitment to girls education and addressing gender imbalances in the science, technology and innovation world is increasing, and we aim to transform lives of communities through women empowerment and strengthening links between people of the UK and South Asia.”

The following programmes are eligible for these scholarships:

MSc Environmental Engineering

MSc Environmental Consultancy

MSc Hydrology and Water Management

MRes Environmental Geoscience

MSc Renewable Energy, Enterprise and Management

Applications must be submitted using the application form by 26 March 2021.