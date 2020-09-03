Newcastle University excels in a leading guide of global universities

New Delhi, September 03, 2020: The Times Higher Education World University Rankings place Newcastle joint 178th in the world, a rise of more than 20 places from its position in 2019. Areas where Newcastle University scored highly include: International Outlook, which measures the proportion of international staff, proportion of international students and the scale of international co-authorship (ranked 114th globally) and for Citations (ranked 126th).

Professor Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor and President, Newcastle University, UK, said: “There are many ways of assessing our value as a University, and World Rankings are only one measure that can be used to assess the quality, impact and reputation.

“Nevertheless, our strong position in this influential guide is one of the signals of the quality of our research, teaching and employer reputation. I would like to thank academic and professional service colleagues for their hard work and for helping our students to develop the skills needed by employers, especially against the backdrop of this challenging period.”

The latest rankings results are consistent with the University’s strong performance in other international league tables, including the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which ranked Newcastle 11th in the world for its impact on society and leadership in sustainable development.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings evaluate five strategic Higher Education areas: teaching, research, citations, industry income and international outlook. The latest rankings guide encompasses 1,527 universities in the world