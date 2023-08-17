Nicole Ruble’s Newly Released “Journey to the Moon” is a Delightful Juvenile Fiction

Washington, IN, August 17, 2023 — “Journey to the Moon”: a delightful message of the importance of chasing one’s dreams. “Journey to the Moon” is the creation of published author Nicole Ruble, a dedicated pastor’s wife and devoted mother who is the Chief Character Officer for TrueScripts Management Services.

Ruble shares, “Gabe and Manny seek to do something no child has ever done… embark upon an incredible ‘journey to the moon!’ Capturing the attention of their entire community, they silence their critics and overcome the greatest of odds! Their story overflows with suspense, steely determination, and a relentless pursuit of success.

“Using his analytical mind, ten-year-old Gabe is driven to conquer his dream of visiting the moon. Joining forces, Gabe enlists the help of his little brother Manny in this top secret mission. Manny finds himself in unfamiliar territory, accomplishing feats only NASA scientists have mastered. A nosy neighbor girl makes every effort to wreck the team’s dream. The challenge forces the brothers to embrace the unthinkable!

“In this feel-good adventure, peers and friends within the tiny Indiana community watch as the Galaxy Explorers attempt their dangerous voyage. Hold on to your hats, because anticipation builds and excitement explodes in this inspirational story that encourages young readers to follow their dreams! Will the CSS 2000’s fledgling flight end in sweet success or the agony of defeat?”