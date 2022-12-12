NMIMS commences registrations for NMIMS-CET, NPAT and LAT entrance exams

Mumbai, 12th December 2022: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University with an academic legacy of 41 years, announces admissions for its programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, Commerce, Economics, Liberal Arts, Branding & Advertising, International Studies, Entrepreneurship and Family Business and Law through their entrance exams – NMIMS-CET, NPAT and LAT. The registrations for these entrance tests commence from December 1, 2022.

NMIMS-CET is a gateway for undergraduate students aspiring for a successful career in the field of Engineering, Technology Management, Pharmacy and Pharma Management.

The programs that come under NMIMS-CET are B Tech (4 years), integrated B Tech + MBA Tech (5 years) and integrated B Pharm + MBA (5 years) at the Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) Mumbai and Shirpur, and the School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) at Navi Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad & Chandigarh campuses.

The B. Pharm + MBA (Pharma. Tech.), 5 years dual-degree program is offered at the Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM), Mumbai and the School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPTM), Shirpur and Hyderabad campus.

NMIMS-LAT – NMIMS LAT 2023 is a law entrance exam conducted for admissions to the 5-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons) programs conducted at SVKM NMIMS’ Kirit P Mehta School of Law, Mumbai, and School of Law at Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh campuses. The Kirit P. Mehta School of Law was established in 2013 and is approved by the Bar Council of India. The School of Law has uniquely incorporated compulsory credit-based Internship and Moot Court as subjects. The school also has a fully functional Legal Aid Clinic and Placement Support Team for taking care of student’s interaction with the corporate world.

NMIMS- NPAT – The NMIMS National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT) 2023 is the entrance exam for admissions for undergraduate programs across campuses.

This entrance exam for undergraduate degree programs covers:

● BBA, B.Sc. Finance and B. Com. (Hons.) at Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, Mumbai and School of Commerce at Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Indore campuses.

● B.Sc. Economics at the Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics, Mumbai and School of Economics, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru campuses.

● B.A. (Hons.) Liberal Arts at Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts, Mumbai

● BBA in Branding & Advertising at School of Branding & Advertising, Mumbai,

● BBA (International Business) at NMIMS Centre for International Studies, Mumbai.

● BBMM at Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business at Mumbai.

Eligibility:

The eligibility criteria for admission into the above programs:

The candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination and obtained a minimum of 45% – 60% aggregate marks from a recognised board and for program wise eligibility please visit our website.