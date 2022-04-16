NMIMS Hyderabad Campus celebrates SBM Convocation Ceremony- 2022

Photo Caption: From Left to Right Dr. Ramesh Bhat – Honourable Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS, Shri Pravin Doshi – Nominee of Honourable Chancellor, NMIMS, Dr. Tapan Kumar Panda – Director, NMIMS – Hyderabad campus, Shri. Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj and Shri. Ashwani Lohani, CEO, GMR (SB) awards convocation certificates to students

Hyderabad, 16th April 2022: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Hyderabad Campus celebrated its 11th Convocation Day 2022 of the School of Business Management (SBM) MBA and Executive PGDM programs at its Jadcherla campus. The celebration was graced by the Chief Guest Shri Ashwani Lohani, CEO, GMR School of Business (GMRSB), and the Guest of Honour Shri Anshu Gupta, Founder Director at Goonj and Gram Swabhimaan.

The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Dr. Ramesh Bhat Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS, Dr. Tapan Panda, Director, NMIMS, Hyderabad Campus, Dr. G Radhakrishna, Program Chair, SBM, NMIMS, Hyderabad Campus, and Dr. YLN Kumar, Program Chair, Executive PGDM, NMIMS, Hyderabad Campus, along with other members of the faculty and board, staff members, and students.

On this joyous occasion, the campus opened a residential facility this year and announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CTARA (Centralised Training Academy for Railway Accounts) and Ministry of Defence (Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd).

Celebrating the momentous occasion, the Honourable Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ramesh Bhat honoured students with degree certificates, and the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Meena Chintamaneni facilitated the process.

Speaking after distribution of awards at the Convocation ceremony, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS, said, “The Hyderabad Campus of NMIMS has developed a relationship with T-Hub about building an entrepreneurial mindset among students and faculties, to develop 360-degree growth. The credibility of NMIMS is unique with a 100% placement record with an average salary hike of 25%. More than 50 new companies have been added this year for final placement of successful students. The significance of our Hyderabad Campus can be gauged from the fact that our placement record continued to remain at 100% even during the pandemic, which is indeed a matter of pride for SBM and its students. We have also launched the Faculty Annual Development Program Calendar and are now conducting more than 10 programs successfully.”

Dr. Ramesh Bhat further added, “In a bid to strengthen our overall Campus academic facility further, we are doubling our strength in one year with the recruitment of all faculty members with Ph.D.”

Additionally, the NMIMS Hyderabad Campus is building a culture of research through the Tuesday Talk series of research presentations by the faculty. While delivering the keynote speech, Shri Ashwani Lohani, CEO, GMR School

of Business (GMRSB), said, “Maintain impeccable integrity and conduct, for that indeed lays the foundation for leading a worthy life. A fiercely positive attitude shall lead you to successes that you cannot even imagine. Absorb the mool mantra of life, maintain impeccable integrity and conduct, develop courage, believe in the power of the will, and have faith in the tremendous potential of the human resource. Dream with all your passion, put your life and soul into your efforts, and watch your dreams slowly come true.”

SVKM’S NMIMS Hyderabad Campus adopts a student-centric approach and freedom for all as its mantra for high happiness index among students. Faculty at SBM are considered Mentors and Guides on whom the students and parents bestow their complete trust.

Appreciating students and the Hyderabad Campus of NMIMS, the Guest of Honour Shri Anshu Gupta, Founder Director at Goonj and Gram Swabhimaan, said, “You are India’s future managers, I am sure the management skills you have learned from the NMIMS will benefit in your professional career as well. Today, the world is moving towards data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things to catch future growth. The NMIMS’ digital approach would certainly provide students better opportunities than any other students in the class.”

The NMIMS Hyderabad Campus Director, Dr. Tapan K Panda reiterated about improving the quality of delivery on campus and enriching the student learning experience through the launch of a new curriculum in the new academic year, organising an experiential learning program so that students can be ready for the future.

This Convocation Day will always be an occasion worth cherishing forever. The event will get inscribed in the bright minds of the students, who now have a holistic and well-developed perspective towards life and goals and will become responsible citizens of the world. Their relentless hard work and remarkable achievements during the academic year at NMIMS SBM will eventually pay off personally and professionally in their overall personality development.