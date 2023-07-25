NMIMS Hyderabad Invites Applications for Multiple Programs

Hyderabad, 25th July 2023: SVKM’s NMIMS Hyderabad, a leading educational institution, invites applications for independent admissions for the academic year 2023. This special admission process caters to students who were unable to appear for the Common Entrance Exam (CET) conducted by NMIMS. This admission process provides a valuable opportunity for students who have taken other competitive examinations but are keen on joining NMIMS. By considering candidates based on their eligibility criteria and performance in other state-level Common Entrance Tests, NMIMS aims to empower students and save them a precious year of study.

The programs offered at NMIMS Hyderabad under this special admission criteria include B Tech- Computer Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science), and B.Pharm. They provide students with diverse and promising career pathways. Through these programs, students gain comprehensive knowledge, industry exposure, and practical skills that align with the demands of the job market. By joining NMIMS, students are promised opportunities for personal growth, professional development, and a rewarding future in their chosen fields.

NMIMS University is renowned for its comprehensive approach to education, offering students a well-rounded and immersive learning experience. The university stands out for its commitment to academic excellence, providing students with access to accomplished faculty members who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, including securing patents. This ensures that students receive up-to-date knowledge and valuable insights.

NMIMS understands the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry, which is why it actively collaborates with various industries, offers internships, and invites industry experts for guest lectures. This emphasis on practical exposure equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet industry demands.

Beyond academics, NMIMS recognizes the significance of a well-rounded campus life experience. Cultural activities, clubs, and societies provide students with opportunities for personal growth and community engagement. This vibrant campus environment fosters a sense of belonging and encourages students to explore their interests beyond the classroom.

To apply for admissions, candidates are required to register online. The admission process will conclude on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023. Interested students are encouraged to visit the official NMIMS website for detailed information and application guidelines.

Eligibility criteria for these alternate admissions to pharma programs include a minimum of 45% aggregate marks in 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board, with PCM/PCB and English as compulsory subjects. For engineering programs, a minimum of 45% in PCM/vocational subject or valid SAT/ACT score is required or a candidate passing Diploma Engineering with a minimum of 45% marks.

NMIMS Hyderabad, a part of the renowned NMIMS University, is committed to providing quality education and nurturing future leaders. By offering this special admission opportunity, NMIMS opens its doors to a wider range of students and ensures a diverse and inclusive learning environment.

Candidate can register at https://apply.nmims.edu/nmims-cet-2023

Or can make enquiry at TOLL FREE – 1800 102 5138