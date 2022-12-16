NMIMS, IIM Lucknow, and MICA win top honours at the TVS Credit E.P.I.C Season 4 Challenge

National, December 16, 2022: TVS Credit Services Limited, India’s leading NBFC, recently held the grand finale of its annual campus challenge programme for college students, E.P.I.C Season 4. Based on the theme of #BeEPIC, this season witnessed the highest-ever registrations of over 40,000 students. This season witnessed a 268% increase in student participation as compared to the first season. This contest tested students’ problem-solving skills in Analytics, Finance, IT, and Strategy and also offered them career-enhancing opportunities.

Through this programme, the company has been able to build a strong employer brand. It also leverages this platform to select a few participants for its summer internship and management trainee programme. At the E.P.I.C finale, Mr. Ashish Sapra, CEO, of TVS Credit interacted with the participants in an open house. His address was followed by a felicitation ceremony where winners were rewarded with prizes worth Rs.10 lakh.

Speaking about E.P.I.C Season 4, Charandeep Singh, Head of Marketing, TVS Credit, said, “The E.P.I.C programme is a special initiative that provides a unique platform for young professionals to prove their mettle in an environment different from traditional academic exercises while creating avenues for the youth to compete and excel. We are delighted with the increased participation and competition this season.”

Management Trainee at TVS Credit shared, “While working on the TVS Credit E.P.I.C. Challenge – Season 2, I developed a keen interest in the financial industry, and I further wanted to learn and work in this sector. Through the E.P.I.C Challenge, I got a direct internship offer in the field of my interest. Later, it got converted into a PPO. And now, I am excited and happy implementing the projects I ideated during my internship.”

Over the last four years, the E.P.I.C programme has provided opportunities for young aspirants to build a career and also helped create a talent pipeline for the company. With multiple initiatives like E.P.I.C, TVS Credit remains committed to empowering a better future for its customers while engaging with bright minds that will power tomorrow.