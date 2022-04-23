NMIMS Indore Campus celebrates SBM Convocation ceremony-2022, plans to double intake in 2-3 years to make the city a business icon

Indore, 23rd April 2022: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Indore Campus, which provides degree programs in various segments of business education, celebrated its 4th Convocation Day 2022 of the School of Business Management (SBM) MBA.

The celebration was graced by the Chief Guest Shri Sunil Chordia ji, Honorable Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Nominee of Honorable Chancellor Shri Akhilesh Rathiji, Controller of Examination Mr. Ashish Apte, Director Indore Campus Dr. Prachi Gharpure, and Associate Dean SBM Indore Campus Dr. Sameer Pingle among others.

A total of 52 students attended the ceremony this year. The MBA programme had 75 students. The gold medal winners of the steller full-time MBA programme are Shreya Mathur (batch 2022, First Rank); Anshul Agarwal (batch 2022, Second Rank) ; Nidhi N. (batch 2022, Third Rank); Shreya Shivpuri bagged Best Student Award.

The celebration proved as the best memorable moment for the SBM Indore which recorded 100 percent placement of 2020-22 batch of MBA students with leading corporates such as Crisil, Tresvista, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Capital, Deloitte, EY, Kantar, Cognizant, KPMG, NEWGEN, EXL, etc. were the main recruiters. Also, Brillo, Darwinbox, Teamlease, Brane, Sutherland, IDFC First, SBI General, KredX, ANZ, TATA, Schneider Electric, Rockwell automation, Cactus, Synthetic MR, Zydus Cadila, ZEE Media, Next Education, Avata, CarryFast group, Jubilant Ingravia, Cholayil, and Royal Enfield recruited MBA graduates from the current batch from SBM Indore.

With the highest package offer standing at Rs 21 lakh per annum, the average pay scale was recorded at Rs 10.5 lakh per annum. The 2020-22 MBA batch students consisted of 75 students, with 64 percent male and 36 percent female students.

Encouraged by the success of students and the enthusiasm shown by corporate houses, the NMIMS Indore Campus plans to double the intake in the next two-three years to bridge the demand-supply gap in and around the Indore city, which is emerging as one of India’s leading business hubs with planned investments from India’s leading corporates.

On this momentous occasion, the Honourable Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ramesh Bhat, honoured students with degree certificates, and the Associate Dean SBM Indore Campus Dr. Sameer Pingle facilitated the process.

Speaking after the distribution of awards at the Convocation ceremony, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS, said, “The Indore Campus of NMIMS has maintained its leadership in SBM with 100 percent placement with leading corporates recruited our SBM students with high salary. With Indore emerging as one of the fastest business centers in India following investment proposals from leading companies, we are committed to filling the demand-supply gap. We, therefore, have decided to double our student intake in the next two-three years from our current strength of 1200. Accordingly, faculty, corporate, and enabling infrastructure will also be increased. We will also facilitate students with a direct link with large corporations with MoUs and scholarship awards.”

“Indore is already a Hub for quality school education. We hope, with the presence of NMIMS Indore Campus we can make a sure move to make it a hub of Quality Higher Education too. To date, we have not started any new program, but we strongly believe that by looking at job prospects in and around the city of Indore we can plan for new programs namely MBA Tech (Farma Tech), B.Tech (AI and DS), B.Arch,” Dr. Ramesh Bhat added.

Dr. Prachi Gharpure, Director, NMIMS Indore said, This batch is special for NMIMS as this is the first batch post Covid. Along with the regular curriculum, there are thirteen Clubs (learning centres) focusing on domain-specific, literary, sports, social awareness, and cultural activities with leadership / participative roles. The MBA batch students did an exceptional job in planning and executing various activities through these clubs. Thanks to this scenario, the batch was able to interact with top industry leaders from manufacturing, services, FMCG, telecom, logistics and supply chains, banking and finance, and consulting areas. Most of the students from the batch took Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification from KPMG, and along with that, all students did a number of certification courses from platforms like Coursera and edx.

SVKM’S NMIMS Indore Campus adopts a student-centric approach and freedom for all as its mantra for high happiness index among students. Faculty at SBM are considered Mentors and Guides on whom the students and parents bestow their complete trust.

The Chief Guest of the occasion Shri Sunil Chordiaji, said, “I am delighted to attend this memorable occasion when budding business leaders are becoming ready to take center stage in various companies. I am sure, all these students will take India’s corporate world to a new height and enlighten the fame of NMIMS in the coming future.”

He further added, “My entrepreneurial journey started from scratch. After hard work, dedication, and strong business acumen, I have brought this business to the current level. I led Rajratan in the overall planning, general business, generating strategies, and identifying opportunities. My strong business sense helped the company to consolidate its position in the industry. We have achieved significant growth in the Tyre Bead Wire business and have become the largest supplier of Bead Wire to the Indian Tyre Industry.”

This Convocation Day will always be an occasion worth cherishing forever. The event will get inscribed in the bright minds of the students, who now have a holistic and well-developed perspective towards life and goals and will become responsible citizens of the world. Their relentless hard work and remarkable achievements during the academic year at NMIMS SBM will eventually pay off personally and professionally in their overall personality development.