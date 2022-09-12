NMIMS, Mumbai School of Business Management ranked amongst the top 100 global B-Schools by Financial Times MiM Ranking 2022

12th September 2022: NMIMS Mumbai, School of Business Management (NMIMS -SBM), has been ranked amongst the top 100 business schools globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2022, making a grand debut in the first attempt. The FT MiM Ranking is one of the most coveted recognitions for business management schools across the world. Introduced in 2005, the Financial Times Master in Management Ranking follows a stringent selection protocol. While an AACSB or Equis accreditation of the school is mandatory to be able to participate in the rankings, other criteria that are considered include the current average salary of the students, their professional and salary progression, international mobility, the number of female faculty, and students in the school, and the quality of the faculty, to name a few. In other words, a management school making it to the Financial Times ranking is a measure of the quality and credibility of the school.

Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean, School of Business Management, NMIMS University, Mumbai, said, “It is a matter of great pride for the NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai, to join the league of prestigious management schools globally. With employability of its students as its core philosophy, the school has always focused on nurturing its management graduates with competitive, challenging and cutting-edge professional skills to make a mark in the corporate world or as entrepreneurs. It is also a proud moment for our country as 7 Indian B-Schools have made it to the prestigious top 100 global list – the highest in the APAC region.” The career progression for NMIMS students has been identified as one of the notable parameters in the ranking. NMIMS, Mumbai School of Business Management has scored a 52% on the parameter of ‘Salary percentage increase’ in the FT MiM ranking. It is computed by the average difference in alumni salary between programme completion and today. Half of this figure is calculated according to the absolute increase and half according to the relative percentage increase.

As per FT MiM Ranking, 14 out of the top 100 Global B-schools reported that at least half of their faculty were women. We stand at 54% topping this list. Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS said, “NMIMS School of Business Management has always believed in evolving with the times, whether it is in terms of infrastructure, curriculum, pedagogy or teaching, learning methods and outcomes to give its students the best management education. This ranking has added further impetus to the Vision 2030 formulated by the NMIMS leadership team.”

“We are also proud to have the highest number of women faculty across B-Schools mentioned in the top 100 FT MiM Ranking. This provides different viewpoints, ideas and insights. The credit for our achievements goes entirely to the vision of our Chancellor, our faculty and staff, who are committed to creating the sharpest and best leaders of tomorrow” he added.

The placement record of NMIMS students in the leading Indian and multinational companies, along with the career advancement of its students and the unparalleled success stories of its alumni is a vindication of the school’s focused approach.