NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus to Accommodate up to 5,000 Students with Major Expansion Project

Navi Mumbai, April 22, 2023 – The SVKM’s NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) Navi Mumbai campus held its 5th Convocation Day, where top-performing students were recognized for their academic achievements. Shri. Vivek Arora, Corporate SVP and Global Head Sutherland Global Services graced the event. Also present were Dr.RuchitaVerma, I/C Director, Navi Mumbai, NMIMS, Dr. Jayant P. Gandhi, Hon. Jt. Secretary, SVKM & nominee of Hon’ble Chancellor SVKM’s NMIMS, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro-Vice Chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS, and Shri AshishApte, Controller of Examinations & nominee of the Registrar SVKM’s NMIMS, as well as faculty members, staff, and students.

NMIMS Navi Mumbai aims to continue its success by adding new courses to the curriculum, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Analytics, Fintech, and HRIS, matching international standards. These courses are designed to improve students’ employability in the new emerging VUCA world.

To accommodate the rising number of students, NMIMS Navi Mumbai is doubling its capacity by the end of this year, which will enable the campus to accommodate up to 5000 students while maintaining a 1:15 teacher-student ratio. The MSME, GoI, has empanelled the NMIMS Institute of Mumbai/Navi Mumbai as a Technical Agency to help the government implement the Scheme for funding of Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), under the guidance of Senior Professor Dr Chandan Singh Adhikari. NMIMS Navi Mumbai has also collaborated with industries and invited 108 executives to the School of Business Management last year.

NMIMS Navi Mumbai is renowned for offering an exceptional education and opportunities to its students. This is evident in the remarkable 32.5% increase in average placement packages compared to the previous year. The institution has set up various committees and clubs, such as the Entrepreneurial Cell, with the aim of promoting entrepreneurship as the cornerstone of India’s development. The E-Cell conducts threshold sessions every week to assist aspiring entrepreneurs in launching their own businesses and enhancing their innovative concepts.

Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS University as he welcomes students and faculty to the ceremony, described “While all of you are entering the professional world, you must remember that this is a time for introspection. NMIMS has been focusing on the four important building blocks, considered as mission statements: knowledge creation, teaching and learning excellence, stakeholder management, and enhancing perception. The legacy that NMIMS has provided to you and the hard work that you have put in will help you in succeeding. Leave footprints in the sand of time if you want to be remembered.”

“As they say, failure is only a path to success. Define what your success is. Success means a lot of things. It means balance, it means health and happiness. Obviously, achieving corporate success is important, but there is no single path to success. Some of the things that have worked for me: Ride the Wave, try out a lot of things, don’t be afraid, make the changes that you want to make, but at one point stabilize and find out what you really want to do. Find your work-life balance, develop some good hobbies, and develop more anchors, “Chief Guest, Mr. Vivek Arora,Global Head – Strategic Engagements, Sutherland as he delivers his message to the graduate

Convocation Day is an unforgettable event for the students who will carry the memories of their achievements and experience with them for the rest of their lives. NMIMS Navi Mumbai SBM is confident that their students’ dedication and hard work will pay off personally and professionally, leading to their complete personality development.

The global, national, and business economic environment has changed in the last 27 years, certainly for the better in some areas and for the worse in others. However, some things do not change. Just like you are stepping out of an intellectually stimulating academy to a world of opportunities, challenges, and contradictions like we did 27 years back.