NMIMS’ Psych Film Fest Unlocks the Mysteries of the Human Minds

Mumbai, 16th March 2023: SVKM’s NMIMS SunandanDivatia School of Science continued its annual tradition of the most awaited fest of the Psychology department, the ‘Psych Film Fest 2023’, presented by the Psychology Committee. The event was held on the 14th, 15th, and 16th of March 2023 at the JuhuJagruti and Seminar Hall, Mumbai.

The three-day event gave students an opportunity to expand their horizons beyond the confines of textbooks and classrooms by making movies relevant to psychological concepts. The film festival proudly showcased films that portrayed, explored, told a story, taught, exposed, addressed, celebrated, and raised awareness about topics related to psychology, while gaining a better understanding of what was studied and putting a positive message into the world.

A range of stalls awaited the presence of students during the intervals. Small businesses set up by the college’s own students, including a lot of games and fun psychological experiments, were all aimed at learning beyond textbooks.

To mark their presence Prince Narula, Popular Singer, & Actor, Saagar More, Television Director, Nishu Praveen, Movie Editor, Pushkin Verma, Creative Director, Dr. Jai ShastriPsychiatrist, Dr.Rashmin Cholera Psychiatrist, Yamini Sharma, Public Figure and Radio Presenter, RanjitPhatak, National Programming Head, Red FM, TarunPanjwani, Creative director, etc and other important guests from the field of media, and several members of the NMIMS faculty.

Expressing his joy of having been a part of the engaging Psych Film Festival, Prince Narula said,”I was extremely impressed by the creativity and talent on display at NMIMS’ Psych Film Fest 2023. It’s heartening to see young minds using film as a medium to explore the depths of psychology and the human mind. As someone who works in the entertainment industry, I believe that storytelling has the power to create awareness and inspire change. It was a pleasure to be a part of this event and witness the passion and dedication of the students and faculty.”

Dr.RuttujaKarkhanis More, HOD, Psychology, said, “We were thrilled to see the enthusiasm and creativity of our students in this year’s Psych Film Fest. The films showcased a wide range of psychological concepts and demonstrated the students’ deep understanding and application of these ideas. It was truly inspiring to see them take their learning beyond the classroom and onto the big screen.