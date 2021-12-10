Noida International University celebrated SAARC day at their campus

SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Day was celebrated at the Noida International University on 8th December 2021.

This is a great collaboration with the diverse culture, geographic and diversity of the environment. To observe and celebrate the 37th SAARC Charter Day on 8th December, the Cultural Committee and NIUTIANS had organised a small event to celebrate the same. The event had taken place at the Sports Ground in front of the admission cell.

The time of the event was from 1.30PM to 4.30PM.

This was definitely a memorable event for all the NIUTIANS to celebrate the (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) at their campus.